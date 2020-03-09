South Africa: Taxi Owner Murdered and Suspect to Appear Before Court

press release

A 38-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Tonga Magistrate's Court tomorrow, 09 March 2020, facing amongst others charges of murder and attempted murder. The court appearance of the suspect came after his arrest on Friday, 06 March 2020, in connection with the murder of a 62-year-old man believed to be a taxi owner as well as an attempted murder of a 31-year-old taxi driver at Block C near Komatipoort. The incident occurred in the afternoon between 13h00 and 14h00.

According to reports at police disposal, the taxi owner as well as the taxi driver were shot amidst ongoing taxi industry conflict between a taxi association and local taxi operators. The taxi owner succumbed to his wounds in hospital whilst the taxi driver is still recovering from the ordeal.

Police were notified about this horrific incident and they rushed to the scene where the incident was indeed confirmed. A case of murder as well as attempted murder were immediately opened. The detective team worked promptly and managed to speedily nab the suspect who is now facing charges of murder, attempted murder as well as possession of a firearm and ammunition without a license.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma has strongly condemned the shooting of the two men. "The use of violence to resolve issues can never be condoned nor tolerated in this country. People must resolve matters in a civil manner rather than resorting into to violence. On the same note, I would like to applaud police for their swift arrest of the suspect. I believe that the Investigation team, the Prosecution team as well as the Judiciary will ensure that justice is served in this case, "said General Zuma.

Meanwhile the police are currently monitoring the area as well as its surrounding areas.