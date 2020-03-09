South Africa: Proteas Women Look to Ride a Post-World Cup Wave

8 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

After the disappointment of falling short once more, the Proteas women are preparing to dust themselves off and push for that elusive World Cup trophy.

"I know we're going to win a World Cup, that there's no doubt in my mind. So, it's just about when."

These were the words of Proteas Women's cricket team captain, Dane van Niekerk on Saturday, 7 March.

She was speaking at a press conference held at OR Tambo International Airport after the team had returned from their T20 World Cup journey - where they were eliminated in the semifinals by hosts and eventual champions, Australia.

This was the second time the team had fallen agonisingly short of reaching the final and getting a shot at the trophy.

The same fate befell them in 2014 when they were emphatically beaten by England, losing by nine wickets.

The backbone of the present team featured in that 2014 World Cup. After that performance of being so close, yet so far, the team did some intense introspection.

Six years and three World Cups later, they have some of the best players in world cricket.

"We're always going to remember you for making the breakthrough to ensure that we...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

