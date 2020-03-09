South Africa: No Turning Back On Tshwane Dissolution Decision - GPEC

8 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

There is no turning back on the decision to dissolve the Tshwane council and put it under administration, a statement from the Gauteng provincial executive council (GPEC) said on Sunday.

Public meetings are planned from Tuesday to explain to residents and stakeholders why it happened and the processes that will ultimately lead to by-elections for a new council.

During these meetings, Premier David Makhura's GPEC will find out what the most urgent service delivery needs are so that they are prioritised.

On Thursday morning, Makhura announced the decision to have the City of Tshwane placed under administration, the council dissolved, and for by-elections to be held within 90 days of the appointment of administrators.

The process of appointing the administrators is underway but they will only assume official duties after 14 days, once there is concurrence from Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), in writing.

The decision was taken in terms of Section 138(1)(c) of the Constitution amid a lengthy governance crisis and allegations of tender corruption after a DA-led coalition snatched the ANC's majority away after the 2016 elections through an agreement with the EFF.

The DA got 93 out of 214 seats in the metro, according to figures on the IEC local government elections system at the time, compared with the ANC's 89 seats. An agreement with the EFF led to the red berets becoming kingmakers in favour of the DA. However, the EFF has re-evaluated the arrangement.

Former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa officially resigned from council in February.

Special leave

He was placed on special leave in November following a steamy leaked recording between him and former transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge. He faces a DA internal hearing regarding comments he made about his colleagues and governance issues.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Makhura and the MECs will consult the wider community on the decision to opt for dissolution and administration.

On March 6, the GPEC submitted the required written notices to Dlamini-Zuma; NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo; the speaker of the provincial legislature, Ntombi Mekgwe, and the speaker of the Tshwane council, Katlego Mathebe.

The GPEC, which is a provincial "cabinet" of MECs, is convinced there is "irrefutable evidence" on the failure of the municipality to fulfil its executive obligations and constitutional responsibilities.

This decision will give Tshwane's residents a chance to elect new councillors, and a new metropolitan government.

"The premier has emphasised that, at all times, the people must come first. There is no turning back on the decision to invoke Section 139[1][c] of the Constitution."

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.