South Africa: No Turning Back On Tshwane Dissolution Decision - GPEC

There is no turning back on the decision to dissolve the Tshwane council and put it under administration, a statement from the Gauteng provincial executive council (GPEC) said on Sunday.

Public meetings are planned from Tuesday to explain to residents and stakeholders why it happened and the processes that will ultimately lead to by-elections for a new council.

During these meetings, Premier David Makhura's GPEC will find out what the most urgent service delivery needs are so that they are prioritised.

On Thursday morning, Makhura announced the decision to have the City of Tshwane placed under administration, the council dissolved, and for by-elections to be held within 90 days of the appointment of administrators.

The process of appointing the administrators is underway but they will only assume official duties after 14 days, once there is concurrence from Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), in writing.

The decision was taken in terms of Section 138(1)(c) of the Constitution amid a lengthy governance crisis and allegations of tender corruption after a DA-led coalition snatched the ANC's majority away after the 2016 elections through an agreement with the EFF.

The DA got 93 out of 214 seats in the metro, according to figures on the IEC local government elections system at the time, compared with the ANC's 89 seats. An agreement with the EFF led to the red berets becoming kingmakers in favour of the DA. However, the EFF has re-evaluated the arrangement.

Former mayor Stevens Mokgalapa officially resigned from council in February.

Special leave

He was placed on special leave in November following a steamy leaked recording between him and former transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge. He faces a DA internal hearing regarding comments he made about his colleagues and governance issues.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Makhura and the MECs will consult the wider community on the decision to opt for dissolution and administration.

On March 6, the GPEC submitted the required written notices to Dlamini-Zuma; NCOP chairperson Amos Masondo; the speaker of the provincial legislature, Ntombi Mekgwe, and the speaker of the Tshwane council, Katlego Mathebe.

The GPEC, which is a provincial "cabinet" of MECs, is convinced there is "irrefutable evidence" on the failure of the municipality to fulfil its executive obligations and constitutional responsibilities.

This decision will give Tshwane's residents a chance to elect new councillors, and a new metropolitan government.

"The premier has emphasised that, at all times, the people must come first. There is no turning back on the decision to invoke Section 139[1][c] of the Constitution."

Source: News24