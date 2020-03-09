South Africa: Tshwane Metro Election Is a Key Litmus Test for 2021

9 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

It is clear that Tshwane will hold a metro election after Gauteng Co-operative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile and Premier David Makhura announced on Thursday 5 March that they were taking the province into administration and that a poll would be held within 30 days. The DA is challenging this in court.

The importance of a fight that is to come in Tshwane cannot be overstated.

This election will see all the seats in the council contested, making it unprecedented in terms of scale. While other councils have held elections outside of the local election cycle, we have not seen a metro of this size and importance go through such a poll. This raises the stakes for everyone and will provide important indicators of what will happen in next year's local government elections.

There can be no doubt the DA would prefer this election not to occur. The party is about to go through a period in which it could be almost consumed by its internal divisions. It is to hold a policy conference followed by a leadership election. These carry the potential for its divisions to spill over, especially on perhaps the most important issue it faces, the question of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

