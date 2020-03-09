Sudan: High Level Committee to Remedy the Current Economic Crisis

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) -The cabinet, the sovereign Council and the political incubator, the Forces for Freedom and Change, have formed a high level committee to remedy the current economic crisis in the country

The committee, dubbed "The Higher Mechanism" was entrusted with managing the economic crisis through implementation an emergency package of measures to secure the provision of strategic commodities, revision of exports and imports policies, immediate support for the winter agricultural, and preparation for summer, seasons.

The decision was taken during an extraordinary that brought together the Sovereign Council, the cabinet and the Central Council of the Freedom and Change Forces on Friday evening at the Republican Palace.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdouk following the meeting said they had been briefed by the council of Ministers on the current economic situation, the stocks on the strategic commodities (fuel, wheat and medicines) and on the slump of the value of the Sudanese currency against foreign currencies.

He said the meeting then discussed the root causes of the crisis and came out with some solutions on the immediate, medium and long term levels.

The Committee will handle the immediate solutions for the crisis while the mid and long term solutions will be tackled by the on-coming economic conference.

A fact-finding committee was also formed at the request of the Minister of Finance to probe the issue of al-Fakhir Company and publish its outcome.

The prime minister said the same meeting has laid special emphasis on preparation for a popular campaign targeting the Sudanese inside the country and abroad to participate in the nation building as another epic of the Revolution. The campaign will be launched within the coming days.

Prime Minister Hamdouk said the meeting pinpointed that the hurdles posed by the elements loyal to the defunct regime would not impede the government determination and the Sudanese people resolve to accomplish objectives set by the revolution and its slogans on peace, freedom and justice.