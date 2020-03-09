South Africa: Return to District Six for 108 Claimants 'Will Happen By December'

9 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

The latest plan to bring former residents back to District Six -- the multiracial and multicultural community within the Cape Town CBD that was uprooted during apartheid -- could happen by December 2020.

A total of 108 land claimants, who applied between 1995 and 1998, will be able to move into housing units by the end of 2020 as part of a land claims settlement in District Six.

By 2023, it is hoped another 954 land claims could be settled and families moved back into the area, according to the District Six Working Committee.

On Sunday, about 500 people, former residents of District Six, the majority of whom are now claimants, packed the Blackpool Sports Complex to hear Shahied Ajam, chairperson of the District Six Working Committee, explain plans for these claimants to move back into the area they were forced out of by the apartheid regime. In 1966, District Six, within walking distance of the CBD, was declared a "Whites Only" area. Residents categorised as African and coloured were forced out of the area and on to the Cape Flats in areas such as Mitchells Plain, Hanover Park, Langa and Manenberg.

Ajam said the 108 claimants could move back...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.