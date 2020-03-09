South Africa: Return to District Six for 108 Claimants 'Will Happen By December'

analysis

The latest plan to bring former residents back to District Six -- the multiracial and multicultural community within the Cape Town CBD that was uprooted during apartheid -- could happen by December 2020.

A total of 108 land claimants, who applied between 1995 and 1998, will be able to move into housing units by the end of 2020 as part of a land claims settlement in District Six.

By 2023, it is hoped another 954 land claims could be settled and families moved back into the area, according to the District Six Working Committee.

On Sunday, about 500 people, former residents of District Six, the majority of whom are now claimants, packed the Blackpool Sports Complex to hear Shahied Ajam, chairperson of the District Six Working Committee, explain plans for these claimants to move back into the area they were forced out of by the apartheid regime. In 1966, District Six, within walking distance of the CBD, was declared a "Whites Only" area. Residents categorised as African and coloured were forced out of the area and on to the Cape Flats in areas such as Mitchells Plain, Hanover Park, Langa and Manenberg.

Ajam said the 108 claimants could move back...