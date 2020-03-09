Eritrea: Call for Empowering Women

7 March 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Keren — Indicating that equitable opportunity is realized through education, female students of Hamelmalo Agricultural College called on the society to reinforce participation in encouraging and supporting them.

They made the call at the seminar organized on 4 March by the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in the Anseba region.

At the seminar, Ms. Amna Hassan, head of the union branch in the region, gave extensive briefing on the contribution of Eritrean women in the struggle for national independence, safeguarding the national sovereignty and in realizing the national development programs.

Ms. Amna also called for transferring the noble societal values and the outstanding history of the Eritrean women to the young generation.

Noting that the International Women's Day, March 8, is reminder for working for the total emancipation of women, the participants expressed readiness to strengthen organizational capacity and bequeathing the noble values to generations.

The International Women's Day that has been observed in various areas of the Anseba region since 3 March with various programs concluded on 5 March in Hagaz at regional level.

