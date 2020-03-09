Eritrea: Statement Released in Connection With International Women's Day

Asmara — Equitable outlook on women is essential in the development of society. The comment was made by the statement released by the National Union of Eritrean Women in connection with 8 March, International Women's Day.

Indicating that the vision of the NUEW is to realize equitable development of the society, the statement called for nurturing conscious society that combats any eventuality that derails the socio-economic development.

Even though the political, economic and social participation of women is commendable, the statement further called for reinforced effort for the overall development of women with a view to enable them become beneficiaries of the opportunities being created in the new era of peace and development.

The statement also called on women and especially those in the countryside to develop their capacity with education and skills and ensure their economic place in the society.

Noting on the significance of giving priority to issues of women in the effort to nurture developed society, the statement called for renewing pledge to work for the overall development of Eritrean women and ensure their rightful place.

The International Women's Day, March 8, is being observed under the theme "Our Horizon: Full Emancipation of Women".