Sudan: SLA Reveals a New Peace Initiative

7 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, March, 7 (SUNA) - Commander Abdel Wahed Mohamed Nur, Chairman of the Sudan Liberation Army, revealed an initiative that will be presented by the movement to the official authorities in the state and the related international institutions based on holding a conference inside the country with the participation of all political and social components of Sudan, except the National Congress Party And its affiliates.

Abdel Wahed, addressing, by phone, the launching ceremony of Sheikh Al-Yagout Initiative, pointed out that his initiative will be announced within the coming days, indicating that the Al-Yaqout initiative is a completion to the efforts of the SLA in making peace and unifying the national ranks.

Abdel Wahed said that the country has no way but to complete the goals of the revolution.

Read the original article on SNA.

