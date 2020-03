Khartoum — The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), on Saturday, welcomed Sheikh Al-Yagout Initiative, expressing readiness to deal with the i8nitiative to realize social peace and unity.

The prominent figure in the FFC, Mariam Al-Sadig Al-Mahdi, addressing the launching ceremony of the Initiative welcomed the peace efforts in Juba Forum and revealed direct meetings led by the FFC with the Revolutionary Front, and Al-Hilo movement to support peace.