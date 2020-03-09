Sudan: Nicola Inspects the Women's Prison in Omdurman

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council, , Raja Nikola visited, Saturday, the female prison in Omdurman for women, during which she inspected the various departments inside the prison, including the clinic, the factory, the operator, the nursery, the exhibition of handicrafts, the plastic department, and places of worship inside the prison for Muslims and Christians, lauding the freedom of religious tolerance within the prison.

Raja also visited the female inmates' rooms according to the articles of the ruling, and she met a number of female inmates, during which she got acquainted with some of the rulings issued for each according to his article.

"I hope that the inmates will work and coordinate with the concerned authorities to reduce the sentence or pay some fines" Nicola said.