Khartoum — The ESAF Mechanism awarded the, Peace Medal to Major- General Alaeddin Othman Mirghani, who holds the position of Commander of the East African Forces and whose term ended in early May.

He was awarded the medal in honor of the meetings of the Defense Ministers and chiefs of staff of the East African Mechanism (ESAF) in recognition of his efforts and contributions to the development of the forces during his three years in office.