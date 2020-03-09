Sudan: SRF Calls On Yagout to Support Peace Efforts

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), Dr. Al-Hadi Idriss urged Al-Sheikh Al-Yagout to use his political relations and قreligious status to support Juba peace negotiations.

Idriss, addressing the launching ceremony of Al-Yagout Initiative, through phone, at the Friendship Hall, Saturday, called on Sheikh Yagout to visit Juba to support the peaceful process and to thank the State of South Sudan for sponsoring the negotiations.

He reviewed the negotiation process, in Juba Forum, which tackled all the issues and the regional and international support it enjoys.