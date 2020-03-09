Sudan: SRF Calls On Yagout to Support Peace Efforts

7 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), Dr. Al-Hadi Idriss urged Al-Sheikh Al-Yagout to use his political relations and قreligious status to support Juba peace negotiations.

Idriss, addressing the launching ceremony of Al-Yagout Initiative, through phone, at the Friendship Hall, Saturday, called on Sheikh Yagout to visit Juba to support the peaceful process and to thank the State of South Sudan for sponsoring the negotiations.

He reviewed the negotiation process, in Juba Forum, which tackled all the issues and the regional and international support it enjoys.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.