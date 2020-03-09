Sudan: UN Commissioner for Refugees Grandi Visits Sudan

7 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi is due here next week on a several day visit to the Sudan, March 10-12, in response to an official invitation extended by the Transitional Government in the Sudan.

The HCR, Mr. Grandi, will during the visit meet the Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt- General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan and the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk to discuss the situations of the refugees and the displaced persons within the country.

The Acting Refugees Commissioner, Mohammed Yassin Al-Tohami told SUNA that the High Commissioner will confer with a number of senior officials including the Ministers of Interior and Foreign Affairs.

"The high-level visit of the HCR is considered good opportunity to support Sudan which hosts considerable numbers of refugees from the neighboring countries, in addition to, the Internally Displaced People (IDP)" He said.

Al-Tohami pointed out that the visit of the international official will support Sudan in national capacity building which will contribute to alleviate the burdens on Sudan resulted from hosting the refugees.

