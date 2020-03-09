Sudan: Al-Yagout Initiative is Start of a Major National Movement - Manis

7 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Cabinet Affairs Minister, Ambassador Omar Manis, on Saturday, has lauded the initiative of Sheikh Al-Yaqout to unify the national ranks and societal peace, calling for the initiative to be a starting point for a major national movement that leads to comprehensive peace.

Manis addressuing the inauguration ceremony of the initiative in the Friendship ,Hall in Khartoum pointed out that peace is one of the priorities of the transitional government, indicating to the country's need for peace based on the foundations of justice and sustainability and that this will only be done by addressing the root causes of the problem.

The minister, representative of the Prime Minister, said that the initiative affirms that the glory of the glorious December revolution is still burning, considering that the initiative came as expressing the values of the victorious revolution.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

