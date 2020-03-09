Sudan: Jibril Affirms Support to Al-Yagout Initiative

Khartoum — Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), ON Saturday, welcomed the Initiative of Sheikh, Al-Yagout for unifying the National Rank. The JEM Head, Dr. Jibril, Ibrahim who addressed the Launching ceremony, at the Friendship Hall, through phone, from Juba, expressed support to the initiative, pledging to make it a success.

He lauded the role being played by the Khalawi, (Quranic schools) as social entities, aim at unifying the people of Sudan, expecting signing of peace in Juba for the seriousness of the concerned parties and their willingness to achieve sustainable peace.