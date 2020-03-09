Sudan: National Powers Coordination Meets the Chairman of the African Union Commission

Khartoum — A delegation from the Coordination of National Forces met, Saturday, at the Salam Rotana Hotel, , Head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, currently on a visit to the country.

Member of the delegation, Professor Tajuddin Banga, said that their delegation presented its vision of the arrangements of the transitional period and comprehensive peace where, the final efforts culminated in the holding of a comprehensive national conference in Khartoum that includes all political forces and arms holders with the participation and supervision of neighboring countries, the African Union and the United Nations, to be a Sudanese Sudanese forum that does not exclude anyone and does not isolate An entity to discuss political accommodation and find a comprehensive.