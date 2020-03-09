Sudan: National Powers Coordination Meets the Chairman of the African Union Commission

7 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A delegation from the Coordination of National Forces met, Saturday, at the Salam Rotana Hotel, , Head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki, currently on a visit to the country.

Member of the delegation, Professor Tajuddin Banga, said that their delegation presented its vision of the arrangements of the transitional period and comprehensive peace where, the final efforts culminated in the holding of a comprehensive national conference in Khartoum that includes all political forces and arms holders with the participation and supervision of neighboring countries, the African Union and the United Nations, to be a Sudanese Sudanese forum that does not exclude anyone and does not isolate An entity to discuss political accommodation and find a comprehensive.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.