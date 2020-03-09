East Africa: Sudan Partakes in ESAF Policy-Makers' Meetings

Khartoum — Lieutenant- General, Abdullah Al-Bashir Ahmed Al-Sadiq, Deputy Chief of Staff for Training, led the Sudanese delegation participating in the meetings of policymakers of the East African Mechanism (ESAF) in its extraordinary session, which was held, Friday, in the capital of the Republic of Comoros (Morni) at the level of Defense ministers and chiefs of staff of member states.

The meetings focused on a number of issues concerning to the functioning of the Mechanism and the East African forces.

The meetings elected a number of officers nominated by the member- states to occupy executive and leadership positions for a new session.

Sudan won the position of Chief of Staff of the Forces, where Brigadier- General Osman Mohamed Abbas was elected to fill the position while a new director was appointed as a secretary.

The mechanism includes the Republic of Ethiopia, along with a chief of the supply base from Somalia, a leader of the training center from Burundi, and a commander of forces from Rwanda, succeeding Major General Alaeddin Osman Mirghani from Sudan, whose term ends in early May.