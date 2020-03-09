Nigeria: Coronavirus - Hotel Housing Quarantine Victims in China Collapses

7 March 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodamola Owoseye

At least 70 people were trapped after a hotel used as a coronavirus quarantine facility in the Chinese city of Quanzhou collapsed, BBC reported on Saturday.

About 35 of the 70 have been pulled from the rubble of the five-storey Xinjia Hotel.

According to videos posted online, emergency workers were seen combing through the building's wreckage in the southern province of Fujian.

As at the time of reporting, it is not clear what caused the collapse or if anyone has died. The video claimed that the incident happened at about 19:30 local time (11:30 GMT).

Chinese state media said the hotel was being used as a quarantine facility monitoring people who had had close contact with coronavirus patients.

The hotel reportedly opened in 2018 and had 80 guest rooms.

A relative of one of the victims of the collapsed building told Beijing News website her relatives, which include her sister had been under quarantine in the hotel.

"I can't contact them, they're not answering their phones," she said

As of Friday, Fujian province had 296 cases of coronavirus. Meanwhile 10,819 people have been placed under observation because they have been in close contact with someone infected.

In total, China has so far reported the highest number of suspected, confirmed and deaths since the Covid-19 outbreak started from Wuhan in December.

The disease has since spread to every continent except Antarctica.

As at the time of this report, the World Health Organization says more than 101,000 people worldwide have now contracted the virus.

Also, over 3,000 people have died from the virus- the majority in the Chinese province of Hubei where the outbreak originated.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.