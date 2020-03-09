Sudan: Five-Member Committee to Extend Negotiation in Juba

The mediation held a meeting, Saturday, with the parties to the negotiation, the Government and the Revolutionary Front to discuss the extension of the peace negotiation in Juba which ended, today, Saturday.

Member of the South Sudan Mediation, Dio Matok said the meeting set up a Five-Member Committee from the parties of the negotiation which will submit its report next, Monday.

Matok said all the parties are optimistic and keen to realize the comprehensive peace in the period set by the committee.