South Africa: CSA Joins Celebration of International Women's Day

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) has called on the nation to give due prominence to the celebration of International Women's Day today.

"We have been richly blessed by the diversity of skills and the dedication our women have brought to our country over a very long period of time," commented CSA acting chief executive, Jacques Faul.

"We only have to look back at our history to recall the deeds, the leadership and the determination to triumph over adversity by the likes of Winnie Madikizela Mandela, Albertina Sisulu, Helen Suzman and Helen Joseph.

"We can indeed ask ourselves the question: where would we have been without their enormous contributions?

"It is highly appropriate that today also sees the climax of the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup which is being played in front of a record crowd at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground. It has been a hugely successful tournament that has drawn record grounds at the various grounds in Australia and across the various media platforms around the world.

"Our own Proteas ladies, under the inspired leadership of Dane van Niekerk and Hilton Moreeng, have played no small part in this success and they have done a great deal to raise the profile of women's sport in this country.

"This follows on the recent successes of our Proteas netball women, of Banyana Banyana, our national women's football team, and of Caster Semenya on the athletics tracks around the world.

"Today is a day for celebration and also for us to do everything we can to make sure our women always enjoy their rightful place in society," concluded Faul.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24