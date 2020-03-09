South Africa: Six People Shot Dead At Khayelitsha Tavern, Six-Year-Old Girl Wounded in the 'Ambush'

8 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Western Cape detectives have launched a manhunt for a group of armed men who ambushed and killed six people at a tavern in Khayelitsha on Saturday.

Seven other people, including a 6-year-old girl, were injured during the shooting.

It is alleged that a group of men stormed the house and started shooting randomly.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said five people died on the scene, seven were injured and taken to hospital and one person died shortly after arrival in hospital.

"Provincial detectives are hard at work probing cases of murder and attempted murder. Police are urging anyone with information that could assist in expediting the investigation to contact the Crime Stop," Potelwa said.

