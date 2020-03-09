South Africa: 'Racist' Schweizer-Reneke School Picture Could Have Contributed to Voter Loss - DA

8 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

The DA has claimed an alleged segregation image taken at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke was one of the factors that contributed to it losing part of its electorate.

The party is expected to make public the finding of its investigation into the picture of Grade R pupils who were separated in their classroom along racial lines.

The image, taken last year, sparked a racial storm throughout the country, with some describing the image as racist, claiming black pupils were segregated from their white counterparts according to the colour of their skin.

Teacher Elana Barkhuizen was immediately suspended after being accused of being racist.

She was later reinstated after her case was taken to the Labour Court.

DA deputy federal chairperson Refiloe Nt'sekhe said the incident contributed to the party's first loss of support in the general election four months later.

Nt'sekhe added the DA took accountability seriously and was mandated to lead an investigation into the debacle.

Her report was presented to the party's federal executive (Fedex) a few weeks ago.

"After discussion, Fedex resolved to refer the report to the party's federal legal commission to determine whether disciplinary charges should be laid against any current DA member.

READ | 'I detest racism' - Barkhuizen gives her version of what happened at Schweizer-Reneke school

"The Fedex also resolved to report back directly to the interested and affected parties in Schweizer-Reneke before discussing the findings more broadly," she said.

Nt'sekhe said she was motivated not merely by trying to identify the reasons for The DA's electoral decline, but particularly to re-affirm the party's commitment to do what was right, rather than what was expedient.

She added the party had found the single most important factor in shaping its decline was a "failure of effective leadership".

"One of the symptoms of this failure, cited by the review panel, was a series of damaging incidents, which included many and varied disputes over race issues, from the leader's tweets about Ashwin Willemse, to the party's handling of the Schweizer-Reneke controversy to race-based redress policy.

"My investigation revealed that Schweizer-Reneke and other events must be understood within the framework of a strategic approach devised by the DA's former leadership and senior staffers, which deliberately sought out 'disruptive moments' the party could use to demonstrate how much it had transformed," Nt'sekhe said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.