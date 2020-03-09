South Africa: Three Killed After Vehicle Overturns and Rolls in Eastern Cape

Three people died after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned and rolled along the R408 between Dutywa and Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

The driver and two female passengers died.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said Dutywa police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Manatha said the Toyota Avanza was carrying 10 occupants, including the driver.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, he said.

"The accident happened about 17:15 along R408 road near Magileni Village, Dutywa. Seven other passengers were seriously injured and were all rushed to Butterworth hospital. The cause of the accident is not known as it is investigated by Dutywa Police detectives.

"The identities of the deceased are still being withheld until all their relatives are officially informed of their deaths," Manatha said.

