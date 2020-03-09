South Africa: Rand Water to Reduce Water Supply to Three Municipalities That Owe It Millions

8 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Rand Water has threatened to reduce its water supply to three defaulting municipalities by 20%.

According to Rand Water, the Ngwathe municipality in the Free State, Govan Mbeki municipality in Mpumalanga, and Madibeng in the North West owes the institution millions of rands due to non-payment.

Rand Water spokesperson Justice Mohale said it has formally notified three of its municipal customers of its intention to reduce water pressure.

"The water pressure to the Ngwathe local municipality in the Free State will be reduced by 20% on Monday should the municipality fail to settle the arrears amount due to Rand Water."

The arrears amount due by the municipality is R2 816 117.16, Mohale said, while the total amount owed by the municipality is R5 239 395.42.

"The Govan Mbeki local municipality in Mpumalanga has an overdue amount of R47 million.

"The municipality has been informed that its failure to pay the amount due will compel Rand Water to further reduce the flow of water supply by 20% on Monday," said Mohale.

Mohale said the 20% reduction will be in addition to a 40% water reduction that is already being implemented at the Govan Mbeki municipality. The municipality owes Rand Water more than R245 million.

The Madibeng local municipality in the North West has also been informed that, should it fail to pay R10 501 6767.59, Rand Water will reduce the flow of water supply by a further 20% on Monday.

The total amount owed by the municipality is more than R14 million.

"The defaulting municipalities are aware that the offices of the Minister for Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, the respective provincial MECs for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, as well the National Treasury, have been informed of the intended implementation of the credit control measures," Mohale said.

