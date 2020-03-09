Sudan: Ministry of Health - the Suspect Is Not Infected With Corona

Khartoum — The Federal Ministry of Health on Sunday confirmed in a press statement that suspected case of the lethal coronavirus was found to be not related to the disease and that no case of coronavirus was reported in the Sudan to date.

The ministry said it moved in promptly when the possibility suspected case was brought to it attention in the Al-Raqi Hospital, to move the person to the center set for handling such cases and it was found out after thorough medical investigation and that the person was free of any such