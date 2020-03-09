Sudan: Al-Burhan Phones Egyptian President

8 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, made a phone call today to the Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, during which they exchanged views on the overall bilateral relations between the two countries and all issues of mutual concern.

Al-Burhan affirmed during the phone call the strong historical bonds linking Egypt and Sudan, praising Egypt's stances and unlimited support to preserve the safety and stability of Sudan and its support for the success of the transitional period as well as the mutual efforts to enhance cooperation between the two countries.

On his part, President Al-Sisi affirmed Egypt's strategic stance supporting the security and stability of Sudan and its keenness on continuation of cooperation and coordination with Sudan in all files of common concern, under the eternal bonds linking the two peoples of the Nile Valley.

The two presidents underscored continuation of intensive coordination and consultation during the coming period regarding all regional files and issues of mutual concern besides ways and means to enhance bilateral cooperation frameworks between the two brotherly countries.

