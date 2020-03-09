Sudan: IGAD Executive Secretary Reiterates Commitment to Women's Rights

Djibouti, 8-3-20202 (SUNA)- The Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) joins its Member States of Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Uganda; Other Regional Economic Communities; The African Union; The United Nations and other regional and international organisations on the occasion to mark the International Women's Day (IWD) on 8th March 2020.

On this day, H.E Dr Workneh Gebeheyu, Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development congratulates all women in IGAD Region, Africa and Internationally for reaching yet another milestone in the quest for a world that is fair to all; a world where women and men and boys and girls are treated equally with dignity and respect; a world free from gender based violence; a world of equal opportunity for all, without discrimination on grounds of sex or any other social standing.

A statement issued here said IGAD Secretariat acknowledges the pivotal role that women play in the socio-economic and political transformation of the region. Women are key pillars of building resilience to natural and human induced hazards, peace building and conflict resolution, wealth creation and economic integration, food security and improved health among others. This important role is yet to be fully appreciated, harnessed, strengthened or rewarded. The attendant gender inequalities in asset ownership, education and health outcomes constrain our collective efforts to turn our economies into more productive and prosperous middle-income status in the region.

It pointed out that in commemorating International Women's Day 2020, we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action; the end of the African Women's Decade (2010-2020); the 20th Anniversary of the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace and security; and the five-year milestone for delivering the Sustainable Development Goals (2015).

The release added that in line with the UN Global Theme "I am Generation Equality: Realising Women's Rights", IGAD Secretariat will use this occasion to recommit and strengthen our resolve and momentum towards protection, promotion and fulfilment of women's rights through our measures addressing peace, prosperity and regional integration. We shall deepen our work in enhancing the resilience of women in drought prone areas of the region; increasing attention to women and girls on the move (migration) and displaced women (refugees and internally displaced); strengthen attention to women's land rights; strengthen women's participation in peace building and conflict resolution through mediation and advocacy work by the IGAD Women, Peace and Security Forum among others.

Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, the release said, commends Member States and Partners for their efforts towards empowering women and girls in the region.

He further pledges to strengthen regional cooperation in addressing shared challenges in this realm, guided by agreed regional and international normative principles and standards on gender equality and women's empowerment.