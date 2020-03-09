Sudan: FFC, SSC and the Cabinet Working Together to Address the Economic Crisis

8 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Thursday, a joint meeting between Sudan's Sovereign Councils, the Cabinet, and the Central Council of the Forces for Freedom and Change took place at the Presidential Palace to discuss the ongoing economic crisis. They decided to form a joint committee to manage the economic crisis in the country.

On Thursday, right after the meeting, PM Abdallah Hamdok explained that they discussed the current economic crisis and possible mechanisms to tackle it. "A couple of proposals to address the crisis were submitted. At the end of the meeting we decided to form a high committee to find out possible solutions and take decisive measures to handle the ongoing economic crisis," he PM said.

All parties at the meeting agreed to form a committee to figure out possible ways to manage the ongoing economic crisis and take decisive measures to urgently provide basic and urgent needs such as fuel, wheat, and medicine. The formed committee also authorised to review the import and export policies as well as to provide urgent support for harvesting the winter agricultural season crops and prepare for the summer agricultural season. Further, the committee is authorised to form a fact-finding committee to investigate the El Fakhir company, which is reportedly monopolising the gold market in the country with large amounts of cash and the purchase of gold at unreasonable prices.

The PM said that there is a campaign for supporting the transitional government inside and outside the country to achieve the slogan of the revolution 'Peace, Justice and Freedom'.

The PM stressed that the 'Deep State' still working hard to hinder the work and aims of the transitional government. However, the Sudanese people and their transitional government will be able to overcome these obstacles and achieve the goals of the revolution, he concluded.

