Sudan AG Submits the Final Report On Excessive Force At Feb 20 Demp

Khartoum — On Thursday, Sudan's Attorney General Tajelsir El Hibir submitted the final report of the recently formed investigative committee regarding the excessive use of force against protestors on February 20, 2020, to the PM Hamdok. The report revealed that 57 protestors and 12 policemen were injured.

On February 23, Radio Dabanga reported that prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has formed a committee that will investigative the use of excessive force against peaceful protestors. The Sudanese Ministry of Health reported that 53 people were injured during demonstrations on Thursday.

In a press conference on Thursday, the Attorney General speaking about the integrity of the committee to the local and international media that the committee was formed by selected people with high integrity and impartiality, it included the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Justice and a representative of the Steering Committee of the Sudanese Bar Association.

The investigative committee collected testimonies and information regarding the facts and circumstance of the incident from different people such as the commander of operations, the director of Khartoum State police, and all the officers who were at the scene of the incident on that day, as well as all the victims and affected people. The committee also assessed the damage that occurred as a result of the violence. "The committee proposed a number of recommendations to avoid or prevent such incidents from happening in the future," he said.

On February 21, Radio Dabanga reported that thousands of demonstrators condemned the dismissal of army officers, who supported the popular uprising before the fall of President Al Bashir in April 2019, in Khartoum and other cities yesterday. The police reacted with excessive violence, using tear gas and batons. Several demonstrators have been injured. Reports have also been received by Radio Dabanga that the police fired live ammunition into the faces of demonstrators.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.