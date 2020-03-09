Sudan: Darfur Victims Represented At Peace Negotiations

8 March 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Juba — On Friday, the representatives of displaced people and refugees in Darfur joined in the ongoing peace talks in Juba the capital of South Sudan. The representatives of victims submitted their perspectives on peace to the negotiating parties.

During the peace talks session, the victims presented their views and concerns regarding peace in Darfur and what should be done to put an end to their suffering. They elaborated on their views in the presence of the mediation team, the government delegation, and the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) delegation.

Their plea incorporates women rights, dignified and voluntarily return of the displaced people and refugees to their homes of origin, reparation measures, and the prosecution of alleged war criminals in Darfur as well as upholding the old administrative system in Darfur (unified regional system or provincial system) and balanced development issues in Darfur.

In a press statement, Member of the South Sudanese mediation team, Dhieu Mathok explained that during the session, both the government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front delegations presented their response to the victims' paper. They also agreed to include the victims in the implementing mechanisms in the final peace agreement. "The negotiating parties agreed to form a joint committee from the government and the Sudan Revolutionary Front delegations to discuss with the victims' representatives about their concerns," Mathok said.

