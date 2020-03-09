Kenya: Msambweni MP Suleiman Dori Dies in Hospital

Nairobi — Msambweni Member of Parliament Suleiman Dori is dead, his family has confirmed.

Dori, a second-term lawmaker, died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Mombasa where he was admitted since Friday, March 6.

He passed on early Monday at about 5 am at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He was aged 42.

Dozens of leaders mourned the late lawmaker who also served as the Coast Region Parliamentary Group Chairperson.

Deputy President William Ruto mourned him as a progressive leader and a servant of the people.

“Mheshimiwa Suleiman Dori was a progressive figure who tirelessly championed for the empowerment of the people of Msambweni; he was hardworking, focussed, fearless, with an inextinguishable love for everyone,” he tweeted.

“Ambitious, ingenious and committed to public service, Mheshimiwa Dori was indomitable, a moral enthusiast whose leadership advocated for equal justice. We will miss his firmness, wise counsel and vigour to improve the lives of the people the Coastal region,” Ruto further wrote in a condolence note dispatched Monday morning.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi mourned Dori as a champion of the empowerment of the people he represented and coast residents in general.

“Dori who also served as the chairperson of the Coast Parliamentary Group will be remembered for his profound articulation of issues affecting not only his constituents, but also the residents of Kwale County and the Coastal Region at large. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Muturi remarked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya who formally announced Dori’s death, his being among the four constituencies in Kwale County, prayed for strength for the bereaved family.

“It is with profound shock I announce the death of Hon Suleiman Dori the member of parliament for Msambweni constituency. Hon Dori passed on while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital’s ICU in Mombasa,” Mvurya conveyed.

“I send my condolences on behalf of government to family, friends and the people of Msambweni and May God grant them solace in this time of grief.”

Dori’s Party Leader Raila Odinga said: “My heartfelt condolences go out to the people of Msambweni and family of Ramadhani Suleiman Dori who has passed on this morning. May the Lord grant his family comfort at this difficult moment and may his soul Rest In Eternal Peace.”

Others who sent messages include Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.