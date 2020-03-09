Liberia: Pastor James Kamoh Declared Bishop of Faith Hope International Ministries Liberia

Several Pastors, Deacons and Deaconesses ordained

The Faith Hope International Ministries in Liberia (FHIML), in collaboration with its USA branch has declared Pastor James B. Kamoh as bishop. Pastor Karmoh is the first bishop, since the establishment of the church in Liberia.

His declaration as bishop of the ministry was held recently in Brewerville, at an official ordination ceremony, attended by Bishop B.K. Stevens of the FHIM-USA and other American clergymen, as well as a visiting Bishop from Nigeria.

Bishop Stevens, who headed the team from the USA, told the congregation that they want to bring out a new light that will transform people to the Christian faith in Liberia and, as such, they were inspired to choose Liberia as a destination to spread the Gospel.

Bishop Stevens also ordained 22 other clergymen as well as deaconesses.

He told the Daily Observer in an exclusive interview that the ordination of these men and women of God is significant because the church needs individuals who have the fear of God to serve in the Lord's vineyard.

"The Bible declares that the Harvest is plentiful but the laborers are few. Therefore, we need people to work for God," he said.

He encouraged members of the church to work together. Meanwhile, as part of the FHIM-USA's initial contribution to its Liberia branch, Bishop Stevens presented several copies of the Holy Bible, a projector, one Laptop and a digital video camera, among other items.

He expressed optimism that with one vision, whatever the church is doing in the United States is going to have an impact in Liberia.

Bishop Stevens described the FHIM-Liberia branch as a vibrant church, stating that when the members work together they can overcome the barriers ahead.

"FHIM-Liberia is going to be one of the best churches in Liberia because it has young people with potential. When a church has young people with independent minds it will grow spiritually and develop fast," he said. He thanked Bishop Karmoh of the FHIM-Liberia for bringing young people together to ensure that the work of God is done.

Pastors, deacons and deaconesses who were ordained, along with Bishop Karmoh, at the FHIM in Monrovia

"God's vision is given to young people and without them there will not be a strong and vibrant church in the course of 5 years," he said. "My impression today is great, the favour of God has fallen on Liberia today and it is in this community as well." He said that Liberia as a nation will harvest what God has gotten ready to give.

The new Bishop described his ascendancy to the post as great and said it was a wonder of God's plan in his life, something he said has been one of his key prayers over the years. "I have bee seeking the face of God for years, so to find myself in this place as the servant of God and his people, it has to be God, therefore I am overwhelmed.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, he said, "I depend on God to do this work and by His divine grace He is going to use me. He called on Liberians, especially Christians, to hold on to the faith and be committed to the things of God so that transformation can come to Liberia.

The Faith Hope International Ministries is based in the United States of America headed by Bishop B.K. Stevens. It seeks to restore hope to the hopeless through evangelism. The church has just established its branch in West Africa Africa, with Liberia being the first.