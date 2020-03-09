Liberia: UNDP/OHCHR Conduct Refresher Training for Justice and Security Actors

9 March 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

UNDP and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) under a Joint Rule of Law, Justice and Security Program have collaborated with the Ministry of Justice Sexual and Gender Based Violence Crimes Unit, to conduct a three -day refresher training in Sanniquelle, Nimba County held 04-06 March.

The training was aimed at strengthening institutional capacity on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) mechanisms at the national and local levels, to respond to incidences of GBV and ensure access to justice for survivors of SGBV.

It provided knowledge on day-to-day activities and tools to advance and promote ongoing efforts of prosecution services, support the rights of victims, increase access to justice, uphold the Rule of Law and strengthen capacities.

Justice actors who are engaged in investigation and prosecution of GBV were given an opportunity to acquire additional skills and knowledge in the areas of crime scene investigation, case file building and trial techniques related to SGBV among others.

The application of international treaties/protocols and Integrating Human Rights approach and Monitoring into Gender Based Violence programmes was also highlighted.

Participants of the training comprised, Judge of criminal Court E, SGBV Prosecutors, Magistrates, Case Liaison Officers, Victim Support Officers, Gender Coordinators, Women and Children Protection sections' Officers, Nurses, Social Workers, CSOs and Human Rights Monitors.

As part of the exercise, participants toured facilities of Criminal Court E at the 8th Judicial Circuit Court. His Honor Hector Quoguah led the visit along with participants.

The Joint Rule of law Programme is funded by the Governments of Sweden and Ireland through the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA) and Irish Aid respectively.

