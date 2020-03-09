Liberia: CU Concludes Media Training in Bong County

Cuttington University, in collaboration with the Communications Department of the Episcopal Church, USA, has ended a three-day multi-media training workshop for communication personnel across Bong County.

According to the University's Public Relations Director KweshieTetteh, the workshop was intended to provide some basic multi-media skills and knowledge for communications personnel working with different institutions across Bong County who wish to advance their individual skills in communication-related areas.

The training focused mainly on the usage of basic Public Relations (PR) - related communication tools, especially when projecting or defending the image of one's institution, its identity and core values.

The three - day workshop was held at the newly constructed College of Agriculture and Sustainable Development (CASD) Extension Building, located on the University's Suakoko campus.

The workshop brought together a cross-section of participants from distinct communication backgrounds, including the mainstream media, public relations, and Information Technology (IT).

Participants included representatives from the Central Agriculture Research Institute (CARI), Phebe Hospital, Radio Gbarnga, Super Bongese Radio, and a host of churches in and out of Suakoko.

The entire training targeted about 50 persons from different institutions across Bong County, and participants were trained in the areas of video recording and editing, using different software, cameras and smartphones, storytelling, building and managing organizations' websites, photography and basic graphic designs, among others.

For their part, participants of the three days multi-media training lauded the administration of Cuttington University and its partner for organizing such a unique workshop.

According to them, the knowledge acquired from the training will certainly help improve their skills and work at their various institutions, especially in communicating their organizational goals or core messages as well as managing their organizations' websites.

The US Team was invited to Liberia by Cuttington president Dr. Hermon Browne on a recent US visit.

Speaking on behalf of the CU Administration, the Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Mr. ChidiOmeze hailed the University's partner from the Communications Department of the Episcopal Church, USA for collaborating with Cuttington to organize such a remarkable workshop.

According to him, the workshop will significantly impact the participants of the training representing their institutions.The VPIA also expressed his deepest satisfaction over the responsiveness from the participants and their institutions as well as the manner in which the training workshop was conducted.

At the conclusion of the three days multi-media training workshop, participants were awarded certificates for their participation in the training.By Joseph Titus Yekeryan in Bong County--Edited by Winston W. Parley