Liberia: AFL Discharges Two in Bong

The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has discharged two of its officers administratively from the service in relation to an incident in which SSGT [Special Sargent] Musa Kaita, Jr. and CPL Jugbe Peter have been accused of stripping and parading with victim DaigaiWoodh through the principal streets of Gbarnga.

The incident occurred on 21 February and generated widespread condemnations against the accused officers, as victim Woodh, a motorcyclist from Totota, Bong County was reported to be appealing to government to relocate him citing safety concerns.

He had been accused by the officers of allegedly stealing a motorbike belonging to Kaita Musa, Jr.

Speaking at a press conference on 7 March at Camp Tubman Military Barracks in Gbarnga, the Acting Judge Advocate General of the Armed Forces of Liberia, Major Thomas Bombo said the AFL High Command is concerned about the maltreatment against the motorcyclist in Bong County.

Major Bombo says the discharge of SSGT Musa Keita, Jr. and CPL Jugbe Peter is in accordance with the new National Defense Act of 2008 Section 7.7 for the good of the service and for conduct not in keeping with AFL standards, and for conduct which contravenes the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia.

Following the pronouncement of the decision taken by the military's High Command, Keita and Peter were escorted through the gate of Camp Tubman Military Barracks in Gbarnga with their belongings.

Additionally, PFC Kollie Dennis and Benjamin will face field grade non- judicial punishment in keeping with Article 15 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and appropriate punishment will be imposed.Major Thomas Bombo at the press conference reaffirmed the commitment of the AFL as a Force for Good, saying it remains the people's army.

The decision to discharge Keita and Peter was [approved] by the Chief of Staff of the AFL, Major General Prince C. Johnson, III.The AFL personnel's recent action was condemned by residents of Bong County and citizens across the country, with calls on the AFL Chief of Staff to discharge the accused from the AFL.

There have been concerns among citizens that the act of the discharged AFL officers has the propensity to destabilize the hard - earned reputation of the gallant men and women of the AFL.Some of the citizens described the AFL Officers' action as a crime against humanity which does not only require one being discharged, but also requires imprisonment through a court decision.

Meanwhile, the president of the Bong County Motorcyclists Association, Sam B. Elliott and other human rights groups in the County have expressed total dissatisfaction over the manner in which DaigaiWoodh was treated by Kaita Musa and his followers in the County.