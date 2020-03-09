Liberia: UBA Liberia Introduces Co-Branded Visa Pre-Paid Card for Ame Zion University Students

United Bank for Africa (UBA) Liberia has again introduced another major digital product to aid payment of school fees for students of the African Methodist Episcopal Zion University (AMEZU).

The Bank in partnership with the AME Zion University, on Thursday, March 5, 2020, launched the Co-Branded Visa Pre-Paid for students of the institution.

The Co-Branded Visa Prepaid Card will allow students to pay their fees online, depositing directly to the School's Account without physically going to the bank and also serve as an ID card.

The Pre-paid Visa Card branded only for the AME Zion University students, will display not only the name of the cardholder but will also allow the students deposit money on it and withdraw from ATMs in Liberia and worldwide.

The card can also be used to shop online from all online stores that Visa is accepted. It can be recalled, this is the third University that UBA Liberia has partnered with such great initiative in bringing efficiency to payment and collection of school fees for Universities in Liberia.

The Cuttington University and African Methodist Episcopal University (AMEU) Graduate School have also been enrolled on the platform.

The launch, which was held on the campuses of the AME Zion University in Vincent Town, Bomi County, brought together students from the University who will be the major beneficiaries of the UBA Liberia digital ID card services, senior faculty staff including the President of the University; Dr. Benjamin D. Lartey, former AME Zion President, Dr. Mulbah Gray and Madam Nadia Cooper, member of the Board of Trustee; who happily expressed thanks and appreciation to the bank's family for the initiative.

AME Zion University students graced the occasion.

UBA Liberia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Nkechi Arizor spoke of the importance of the launch of the digital student ID card service at the AME Zion and further poured praises on the administration of the institution for allowing UBA Liberia to establish a strong partnership with the university.

For his part, the President of the University, Dr. Benjamin D. Lartey, thanked UBA Liberia for its farsightedness in addressing the well-being of his students by introducing a state-of-the-art money transaction system to the doors of his school and further promised his institution's fullest support.

Giving details of how the system will be helpful to the students of the University, the Head of Digital Banking at UBA Liberia, David Ojo, bragged about the uniqueness of the UBA's Visa Card services being introduced to students of the AME Zion University.

Mr. Ojo said: "This system we are about to launch today will help you in all financial transactions, including the payment of your school fees wherever you are; even if you graduated today from this University, this Visa Card you are about to get today will always help you in all your monetary transactions, because it is not just an Identification Card, it is your Bank Account in your wallet".

At the same time, Theophilus Dundas Branch Manager of UBA 5th Street branch urged the students to take advantage of the new product and get on board with the digital form of payment.

Dundas said: "In this age of time to find a university running fully without technology is a serious problem. So, I don't think this was a mistake and what we are about to introduce to you, is a product for you and not for the university alone. It will stop you from standing in long queues in the banking hall just to pay school fees. It will make life easy for you."