Liberia: Armed Forces of Liberia Discharges Two Soldiers

9 March 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Press Release

Monrovia — The Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has dishonorably discharged SSG Keita Musa and Cpl Jugbe Peter from the AFL in line with Chapter 7, Section 7.7 (j) of the New National Defense Act of August 2008.

It can be recalled that SSG Keita Musa and Cpl Jugbe Peter on 22 February 2020 were allegedly involved in circumstances that led to the assault, cruelty and maltreatment of a civilian, Dakia Woods in Gbarnga City, Bong County.

Upon receiving this information, the AFL, as a force for good, through its Military Police Investigation Team immediately launched an investigation into the matter.

The investigative report from the Military Police Investigation Team established that SSG Keita Musa and Cpl Jugbe Peter were involved in the assault, cruelty and maltreatment of Dakai Woods in Gbarnga City, Bong County. The report further established that the soldiers' actions violated the following Articles of the Uniformed Code of Military Justice (UCMJ):

Article 92 (failure to obey lawful order or regulation).

Article 128 (assault)

Article 93 (cruelty and maltreatment)

Their actions contradict the principle of building a discipline military and a Force for Good.

The Ministry of National Defense and the Armed Forces of Liberia assure the public that personnel of the AFL who are proven to be involved in acts that contravene the UCMJ and the New National Defense Act of August 2008 will be dealt with accordingly through appropriate legal instruments.

