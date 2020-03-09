Liberia: Community Honors Journalist Watkins for Humanitarian Services

Montserrado County — A Liberian journalist and founder of the Watkins Initiative for Nations (WIN), Mr. Y. Solomon W. Watkins, has been awarded by residents of the Churbor Community for humanitarian services to the youthful generation of the community and Liberia at large.

Churbor community is one of the densely populated communities located in Montserrado County Electoral District 10.

Journalist Watkins has been working hand-in-hand with communities across the Congo Town Township which is hosting Montserrado County Electoral District 10, as well as parts of electoral districts 5,6 and 9.

Residents of the community praised Journalist Watkins for identifying with them during a fire disaster which left several homeless few years now in the community. According to them, the Liberian journalist was the first to respond to the cry of the resident by donating assorted food items, among other things. They named the financial aid program for underprivileged persons established by WIN.

Presenting the awards to Journalist Watkins on behalf of Churbor Community, the Co-Chairman for Administration of the District 10 Advocacy for Transparency and Accountability (DATA), Mr. Prince Wilson, recognized the Liberian journalist significant contribution toward the Congo Town Township, noting that of recent, Mr. Watkins launched a Water And Sanitation Project (WAS) which is making great impact in that part of Montserrado County. According to him, he (Prince) recently witnessed the handing over of pump to residents of Tarr Town Community, and there is information that Gaye Town and Churbor Communities are well-positioned to benefit soon from the Initiative.

Receiving the awards, Journalist Watkins thanked the community for recognizing his contribution which is intended to brace various communities in their quest for development. "Glad you recognized the effort. But I'm nothing without a team like ours, the Watkins Initiative for Nations (WIN)," Journalist Watkins intoned.

Meanwhile, the award of a certificate to Mr. Watkins and others by the Churbor Community coincided with the official induction ceremony of newly elected officials of the community. The Program was held on Saturday, 28 February 2020. Those installed into offices included: Mr. John R. Karwayou, Chairman; Mr. Momoh T. Johnson, Co-Chairman; Mr. Cyrus O. Williams, Secretary-General; Madam Iye Stenzon, Financial Secretary, and Mr. John H. Tokpah, Treasury.

Others are Mr. Casino C. A. Glaygbo, Youth Chairman; Mr. Z. Emmanuel Doe, Block "A" Leader; Mr. Wilmot Garsuah, Block "B" Leader; Mr. Charbeh T. Wilmot, Block "C" Leader an Mr. Advertus Harvey, Block "D" leader.

In furtherance, Mr. Watkins congratulated the newly inducted officials and called on them to be good stewards of the community. According to him, nowadays in Liberia, the practices of good stewardship are lacking and there is a need for community leadership to commence demonstrating a high level of good stewardship bearing in mind that those who elected them still have the power to remove them from their respective offices.

"I am calling on you to be good stewards because those who elected you will be watching you carefully. They elected you because they are seeking some form of development. Please do your best to achieve all your promises made to the community. For it is a known fact that bad things most times occurred when sensible people ignored life realties for change. You may not have the time enough to seek another opportunity if you do not do well during your leadership tenure."

Mr. Watkins also thanked the people of the Churbor Community for their peaceful participation in the just-ended elections. He further thanked the former leadership for ensuring a peaceful turning over power. According to him, in some areas today, others would find it difficult to turn over power when their leadership tenure elapses, but Mr. Goodridge, the former community chairman, demonstrated a high level of leadership by turning over power to the new leadership.