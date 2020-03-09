Liberia: Armed Robbery in Grand Gedeh Ends in Bloodbath - Targeted Russian Investor Rescued, NSA, Lnp Gun Down Several

Monrovia — Reports coming from Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County say a special joint operation carried out by the NSA and the Liberian Nation Police thwarted an assassination plan on the lives of a Russian investor in the county.

According to sources, the security intercepted a plan by armed robbers, who had been on the run for killing a German investor in Grand Bassa County. The armed robbers were killed while on their way to the designation to stage another robbery.

According to sources, the armed robbers were on their way to Putu Mining, where the Putu resident manager, a Russian, lives. But the NSA already had intelligence on their movement and passed it shared it with the police, who immediately deployed men.

The names of the alleged armed robbers have not been released as all effort to contact Police spokesman Moses Carter didn't materialize.

According to reports, the only survival is a motorcyclist, who is said to be hospitalized in Zwedru as a result of a gunshot wound on one of his legs. This paper is yet to establish the true identity of the motorcyclist.

A video clip in possession of this newspaper, the motorcyclist is explaining to probably one of the officers about how he got involved. According to him, he was hired by the robbers and wasn't told about their mission. He said on his way back after dropping off a passenger, he was hired by the guys, who asked him to carry one of their men.

"I charged them L$3000 because of the distance to where they wanted me take their men. They were three on one back. I requested that they give me money for gas but they refused and promised to buy the gas. They did that and that was how we started for the journey. Upon reaching the checkpoint we were placed at gunpoint and the officers asked me to lay flat on the ground while trying to get off the bike he shot me in the legs and shot the guy behind me.

"After that I was told he had a gun in the bag on his back. But I didn't know about their mission I was only doing my regular traffic."

German Killed in Buchanan

In January, a German, Juergen Schedemann, was shot dead by armed robbers in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The incident, which took place at 1:30 a.m.,, was said to have been carried out by 13 suspected armed robbers wearing masks, who reportedly trooped into the company's compound and killed the German in the Big Joe Town Community.

The late Schedemann, who was the Log Yard Manager of the International Consultant Capitals (ICC), was discovered dead early at his residence in the logging yard.

Eyewitnesses' account further revealed that the robbers had only entered the company's yard and killed the manager, but did not harm any of the staffs.

Mrs. Linda Cumb Schedemann, wife of the deceased, told journalists that she and her husband were together on the night between the hours of 10 and 11 p.m. "My husband later left me at our little shop near the company's yard where we live and went to bed because he had some work to do and I was still making business."

Mrs. Schedemann said that at 12 a.m. when she closed the shop and went to her husband with some of the workers, she heard the noise that armed robbers were in the yard and everyone was finding a place to hide.

The victim's wife asserted that there were many other foreigners in the yard but only her husband was discovered dead behind the compound.

A week later, 38-year-old Emmanuel Kollie was arrested in Bong County several miles away from the crime scene.

According to Frederick Nappy, the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Bong, Kollie was arrested in the LPMC Road Community following a tip-off.

"Based on directives and credible intelligence received about Emmanuel, who had been on the run since the murder of the German expatriate, we were on the alert," Nappy told FrontPageAfrica.

Nappy said that Emmanuel admitted to the commission of the crime.