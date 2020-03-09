Somalia: President Farmajo Set to Meet Kenyan Counterpart Over Border Tension

Somali President Mohamed Farmaajo last evening agreed to Kenya's invitation to visit Nairobi, signalling the calming of tensions that rose last week on Monday.

Mr Farmaajo, who received President Kenyatta's special envoy and Interior CS Fred Matiang'i in Mogadishu indicated he would meet with the Kenyan leader although the actual date was not announced.

It followed a meeting between President Farmaajo and Dr Matiang'i's delegation where he presented an invitation from President Kenyatta.

A statement issued by Villa Somalia, President of Somalia's official residence, said the Somali leader had accepted Mr Kenyatta's call for a meeting in Nairobi.

DIPLOMATS

Dr Matiang'i and his group of security chiefs had been sent to Mogadishu Sunday morning as a delegation meant to iron out the recent row in Mandera which saw Somali National Army troops battle Jubbaland forces on Kenyan soil.