Ghana: HTU Graduates 197 Master Crafts, Apprenticeship Trainees

9 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — A Total OF 197 master craft persons and apprenticeship trainees last Thursday graduated from the Ho Technical University (HTU) with certificates in their vocations.

This was in conjunction with Ghana TVET Voucher Project.

Out of the number, 171 of the graduands were presented with certificates in the areas of welding, garment, cosmetology, automotive and consumer electronics.

Twenty-six of them received certificates in fashion, plumbing, masonry, graphic design, painting and decoration; and carpentry.

Speaking at the ceremony, Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga, Vice Chancellor of the HTU said that the university introduced the programmes recently as part of its mandate to provide hands-on skills acquisition through the Competency Based Training (CBT) mode.

He said that the programmes were specifically aimed at providing basic and second-cycle school leavers, recent graduate apprentices and master crafts persons with the opportunity to gain practical and real life experience to improve their employability.

The courses were also meant to enable the participants to gain essential entrepreneurial skills and capacity to create jobs and employ others, Professor Honyenuga added.

The Vice Chancellor gave the assurance that HTU would continue to commit great zeal and resources towards producing competent artisans and technicians to fill skills gaps in various sectors of the economy.

Earlier, Mr Alex Nyarko, who represented the Technical Examinations Unit, entreated the graduands to continue to improve their skills to constantly meet the changing demands of the jobs market.

He said that skills acquired under TVET were a guarantee for ready job and decent incomes.

