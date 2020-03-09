Ghana: GTA to Organise Regional Tourism Awards

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is set to organise the Regional Tourism Awards, to reward excellence in the tourism sector.

The month-long activity expected to commence from Friday, February 28 to March 28 across all regional offices of the Authority, is in its 15th year.

Organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the awards are on the theme: 'Growing tourism beyond the return."

Among categories to be awarded are accommodation, catering services, travel services and entertainment services.

The Central and Northern regions will kick-start the awards on February 28, 2020. Ashanti Region will come off on March 20, 2020 will the Western, Bono, Ahafo and Eastern Regions will be on March 21,2020.

Awards for the Upper West, Greater Accra, and Tema metropolis will also be on March 27, 2020 as that of the Volta and Upper East Region will climax the ceremony on March 28, 2020.

The National Tourism Awards was instituted in 1997 to reward excellent performance in the tourism sector.

It is also to raise standards and encourage healthy competition among industry players with a view to firmly position tourism as a vibrant economic sector to consolidate the country's position as a preferred tourist destination.