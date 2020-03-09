Ghana: GTA to Organise Regional Tourism Awards

9 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) is set to organise the Regional Tourism Awards, to reward excellence in the tourism sector.

The month-long activity expected to commence from Friday, February 28 to March 28 across all regional offices of the Authority, is in its 15th year.

Organised under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the awards are on the theme: 'Growing tourism beyond the return."

Among categories to be awarded are accommodation, catering services, travel services and entertainment services.

The Central and Northern regions will kick-start the awards on February 28, 2020. Ashanti Region will come off on March 20, 2020 will the Western, Bono, Ahafo and Eastern Regions will be on March 21,2020.

Awards for the Upper West, Greater Accra, and Tema metropolis will also be on March 27, 2020 as that of the Volta and Upper East Region will climax the ceremony on March 28, 2020.

The National Tourism Awards was instituted in 1997 to reward excellent performance in the tourism sector.

It is also to raise standards and encourage healthy competition among industry players with a view to firmly position tourism as a vibrant economic sector to consolidate the country's position as a preferred tourist destination.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
Nigeria's Sanusi Removed as Emir of Kano

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.