Ghana: Police Grab Lotto Fraudster in Kumasi

A lotto fraudster, Richard Fordjour, who operates a lotto company without license from the National Lottery Authority (NLA) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, has been arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police command.

Fordjour is alleged to be paying an outrageous commission of over 40 per cent, whereas Lotto Marketing Companies who sell directly to the NLA pay a commission of 20 per cent.

In an interview with the Head of Public Relations Unit of NLA, Mr Razak Opoku, said Fordjour, who operates a lotto company called The Rulers, had been deceiving the public in the region that he had acquired license from the NLA to operate and pay a commission of 40 per cent.

"Mr. Fordjour and his ompany the Rulers are not licensed by the NLA. He and his company have not paid any license fees to the NLA for registration".

"They have not been permitted by the NLA to pay a commission of 40 per cent. The general public is therefore encouraged to report any Private Lotto Operator who pays outrageous commissions to the NLA," he said.

Mr Opoku said the NLA would not tolerate the payment of outrageous commissions at the detriment of Lotto Marketing Companies.

He said the commission would soon roll out a roadmap to ensure that Lotto Marketing Companies and Private Lotto Operators work with the same commission.