Nigeria: Kano Dethrone Emir Sanusi

Photo: The Guardian
Emir Sanusi
9 March 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Bashir Bello

The Kano State government has on Monday, dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

The dethronement of the Emir followed the State Council executive meeting presided over by the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Details shortly...

