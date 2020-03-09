Sudan: The Prime Minister - Am Well and Good

The Prime Minister, Dr Abdallah Hamdouk on Monday tweeted after the attempt on his life, reassuring Sudanese people that he was safe and sound and leads his normal activities at his office

"I would like to reassure the Sudanese people that am fine and in good health" the prime minister tweeted in his official account in Arabic

Commenting on the attempt on his life that occurred early morning Monday that "what has happened will not halt the march of the Sudanese revolution. This is a revolution protected by its peacefulness. It has paid dearly to succeed, in dear blood, for a better future and a lasting peace"