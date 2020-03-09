Sudan: The Prime Minister - Am Well and Good

9 March 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Prime Minister, Dr Abdallah Hamdouk on Monday tweeted after the attempt on his life, reassuring Sudanese people that he was safe and sound and leads his normal activities at his office

"I would like to reassure the Sudanese people that am fine and in good health" the prime minister tweeted in his official account in Arabic

Commenting on the attempt on his life that occurred early morning Monday that "what has happened will not halt the march of the Sudanese revolution. This is a revolution protected by its peacefulness. It has paid dearly to succeed, in dear blood, for a better future and a lasting peace"

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.