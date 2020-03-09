Egypt: Sudan Calls On Egypt and Ethiopia to Return to Negotiations of Renaissance Dam

Khartoum — the Sudan has called on Egypt and Ethiopia to return to negotiations on the Renaissance Dam to reach a satisfactory agreement, reiterating its call to avoid anything that might negatively affect the negotiation process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued, yesterday, Monday, a statement clarifying what happened at the (153) session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level that was held on the 4 th of current March in Cairo.

The statement stressed the Sudan's keenness on the success of the Renaissance Dam negotiations for the interests of the three countries.

The foreign ministry statement noted that the Sudan has expressed reservations on the draft resolution on the Renaissance introduced by Egypt to the meetings of the ministerial council indicating that Sudan was not previously consulted on the draft resolution.

The statement asserted that the draft resolution does not serve the spirit of dialogue and negotiation under the auspices of the United States and the World Bank in Washington to reach an agreement between the three countries Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia on the process of filling and operation of the dam.

The statement indicated that the Sudan has proposed an amendment to the draft resolution in line with the goal of encouraging the parties to continue dialogue and stay away from everything that would escalate the dispute and polarization that does not serve the desired goal in agreeing to a roadmap that serves the water interests of the three countries, and provides them with sustainable development requirements.

The statement went to note that Egypt has refused to make any changes to the draft resolution, which prompted Sudan to express its reservation.

The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the Sudan will remain keen on the success of the Renaissance Dam negotiations, in the interests of the three countries.