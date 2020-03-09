Sudan: African Center for Human Rights in Sweden - Campaign for Remove of Sudan From Terrorism List

Khartoum — The African Center for Human Rights in Sweden has launched a campaign in the European Union countries aiming to remove Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

The director of the African Center for Human Rights, Dr. Abdul- Nasir Salm, announced in press statements Monday, that the campaign had begun in the middle of current March in a number of EU countries, noting that the campaign will continue for a month and will end on (15) of next April in Washington.

He said that the campaign includes Sweden, Norway, Germany and Britain where the Center will hold, in cooperation with a number of organizations, a joint conference in the United States of America to explain the motives of the campaign and the damage caused to Sudan as a result of the sanctions related to the terrorist list.

Dr. Abdul- Nasir Salm, said that it is time for the removal of the Sudan from the terrorism list, following the fall of the defunct regime and the closer relations between the transitional government the armed movements appeared during the ongoing peace negotiations in Juba, besides the religious and media freedoms prevailed by the transitional government.

He pointed to the great damage of the US sanctions imposed on the Sudanese people as a result of linking its name to terrorism, and the impact of the sanctions on the various services and living conditions of citizens, especially the bank transfers and the reluctance of international financial institutions to support Sudan, along with the failure of a number of infrastructure projects due to the shortage of foreign financing with the absence of technical support.

He asserted the center readiness to use all the necessary means for the help of remove of the Sudan's name from the list of terrorism, including the legal methods by filing a lawsuit in the courts against the United States of America in case of continuation of sanctions on Sudan, calling on citizens to follow the same way by filing lawsuits against the American government and the defunct regime for the major damage resulted from the US sanctions during their ruling period.