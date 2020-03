A reliable source, on Monday, confirmed that the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk is in a good health and in a safe place after his motorcade was subjected to an explosion attempt, the details of which were not clear yet.

The attempt took place around 9:00 am, at the entrance of Kober Bridge, Khartoum North, when Dr. Hamdouk was on his way to his office in Khartoum. .