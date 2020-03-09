Nigeria: Govt to Verify Claims of Coronavirus Cure

9 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Federal Government is to set up a committee to verify claims by scientists for the cure of Corona virus, otherwise known as Covid-19, and Lassa fever.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this at the Youths Summit organised by the Middle Belt Youths Council in Jos at the weekend.

Daily Trust reports that the Minister recently announced a prize of N36million for any scientist that discovers the cure for Covid-19 and Lassa fever.

According to Dr. Onu, the Nigerian Academy of Sciences would be fully involved in the work of the committee on the verification of claims for the cure for Covid-19 and Lassa fever.

He further urged Nigerians to strive to surmount any future epidemic challenge and not depend on other nations for solution.

Dr. Onu also implored youths of the Middle-Belt and Nigeria at large, to take advantage of science and technology to improve their livelihood and fortunes.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Why Diamond Platnumz Called Off His Wedding
Nigeria Tops South Africa as Africa's Largest Economy
It's Splitsville for Diamond and Tanasha
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.