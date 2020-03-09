Nigeria: Govt to Verify Claims of Coronavirus Cure

The Federal Government is to set up a committee to verify claims by scientists for the cure of Corona virus, otherwise known as Covid-19, and Lassa fever.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed this at the Youths Summit organised by the Middle Belt Youths Council in Jos at the weekend.

Daily Trust reports that the Minister recently announced a prize of N36million for any scientist that discovers the cure for Covid-19 and Lassa fever.

According to Dr. Onu, the Nigerian Academy of Sciences would be fully involved in the work of the committee on the verification of claims for the cure for Covid-19 and Lassa fever.

He further urged Nigerians to strive to surmount any future epidemic challenge and not depend on other nations for solution.

Dr. Onu also implored youths of the Middle-Belt and Nigeria at large, to take advantage of science and technology to improve their livelihood and fortunes.